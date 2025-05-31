Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2,152.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,217,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 450,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

