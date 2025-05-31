Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 182.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,637,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 811.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 49,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

