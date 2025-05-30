SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,259.94. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SSSS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 801.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

