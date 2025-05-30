SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SSSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
SuRo Capital Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of SSSS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.83.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 801.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
