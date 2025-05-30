DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million.

DIAGNOS Trading Up 2.0%

OTCMKTS DGNOF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. DIAGNOS has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.28.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

