SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $48,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 293,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

