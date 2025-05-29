111 Capital Invests $673,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,968,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,285,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

