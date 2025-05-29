Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $398.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

