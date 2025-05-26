Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Vipshop worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.2%

Vipshop stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

