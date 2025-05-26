Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 838 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,022,000 after acquiring an additional 456,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

