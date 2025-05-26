Putney Financial Group LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 142,282 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,895 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,319 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $7,272,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $146.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

