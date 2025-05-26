3,500 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,473 shares of company stock worth $9,720,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

