Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Sells £6,650.03 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Powles sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64), for a total value of £6,650.03 ($8,998.69).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of OAP3 opened at GBX 47.27 ($0.64) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.95. The stock has a market cap of £454.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 42.75 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.66).

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Octopus Apollo VCT had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 226.25%.

Octopus Apollo VCT Announces Dividend

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Octopus Apollo VCT’s payout ratio is -500.88%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

