Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO) Insider Acquires £25,409.13 in Stock

Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO – Get Free Report) insider John Goold bought 846,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £25,409.13 ($34,383.13).

John Goold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, John Goold bought 2,733,130 shares of Kelso Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £54,662.60 ($73,968.34).

Kelso Group Trading Up 19.5%

Shares of LON KLSO opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.62. Kelso Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06).

Kelso Group Company Profile

Kelso Group ( LON:KLSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelso Group had a net margin of 59.53% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

Kelso Group Holdings Plc engages in the investment business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Insight Business Support plc and changed its name to Kelso Group Holdings Plc in November 2022. Kelso Group Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Towcester, the United Kingdom.

