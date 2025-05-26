Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO) Insider Acquires £25,409.13 in Stock

Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO – Get Free Report) insider John Goold bought 846,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £25,409.13 ($34,383.13).
John Goold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 15th, John Goold bought 2,733,130 shares of Kelso Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £54,662.60 ($73,968.34).
Kelso Group Trading Up 19.5%
Shares of LON KLSO opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.62. Kelso Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06).
Kelso Group Company Profile
Kelso Group Holdings Plc engages in the investment business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Insight Business Support plc and changed its name to Kelso Group Holdings Plc in November 2022. Kelso Group Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Towcester, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kelso Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.