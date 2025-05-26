Insider Selling: DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells 8,150 Shares of Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Donal Murphy sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($61.45), for a total value of £370,091.50 ($500,800.41).

DCC Trading Down 0.3%

DCC stock opened at GBX 4,528 ($61.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,452 ($60.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,865 ($79.36). The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,914.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,192.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DCC from GBX 5,400 ($73.07) to GBX 5,200 ($70.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

