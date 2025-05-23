Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSU. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 target price on Constellation Software and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4,693.67.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,900.00 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$3,692.50 and a 12-month high of C$5,300.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4,763.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4,678.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

