Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) PT at $23.45

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,585.68. This represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $422,141 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $166,804,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,405,000 after buying an additional 7,872,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $124,113,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $122,795,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.