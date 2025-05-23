SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of SWK from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

SWK Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. SWK has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $173.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.

SWK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 800,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SWK by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in SWK in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SWK by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also

