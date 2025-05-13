JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.40% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $64,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

