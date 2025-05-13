Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 483 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

