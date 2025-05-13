Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 40,049 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $75,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

