Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.02 and traded as high as C$31.91. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$31.14, with a volume of 454,885 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.78 per share, with a total value of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$314,777.10. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

