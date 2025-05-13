Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

