Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Movano were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

MOVE opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.95. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

About Movano

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

