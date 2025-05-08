The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $3.15 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

OPAD stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.24. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 133.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

