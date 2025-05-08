LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective (up from $3.20) on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 2,605,129 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.