Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $12.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Huntsman stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

