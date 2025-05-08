ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $1,050.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,048.55.

Shares of NOW opened at $982.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.92, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $842.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $969.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,692 shares of company stock worth $18,173,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

