Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.