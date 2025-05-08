Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $21.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.35. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 166,683 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,521,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,329,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after buying an additional 1,476,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

