Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $601,624.40 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $601,624.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,661,697.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ventas by 23.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 276,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 555,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $4,374,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

