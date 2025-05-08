Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells 5,980 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EW opened at $75.01 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,196,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

