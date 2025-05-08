Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $343,902.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $343,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,130,718. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00.

F5 stock opened at $267.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,856,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

