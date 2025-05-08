Eric M. Dube Sells 18,924 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $398,350.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,591.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
TVTX opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
