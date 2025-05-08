Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno Sells 3,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.82, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,170,979. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $147.66 and a 1-year high of $210.88.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,220.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
