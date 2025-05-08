Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $502,828.20 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,501.40. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.1 %
ADPT stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on ADPT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Featured Stories
