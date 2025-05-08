Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of MAT opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Mattel has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Mattel by 995.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mattel by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

