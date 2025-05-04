Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – May 1st

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and Lucid Group are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $284.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,546,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,533,011. The firm has a market cap of $915.51 billion, a PE ratio of 139.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,079,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,505,964. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

LCID stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,037,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,566,072. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Recommended Stories