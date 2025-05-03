Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,276,332 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.58% of DexCom worth $175,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $5,833,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DexCom by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DexCom by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

