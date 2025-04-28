Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Holdings Trimmed by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

