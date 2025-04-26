Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,297 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Clorox by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after buying an additional 163,341 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,474,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

CLX opened at $138.28 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.