Top Outdoor Stocks To Consider – April 23rd

Walmart, Kroger, RH, CRH, and Affirm are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that specialize in products or services related to outdoor activities and recreation. These firms typically manufacture, distribute, or retail items such as camping gear, outdoor apparel, and equipment for sports like hiking, cycling, and fishing, catering to consumers and enthusiasts in the active lifestyle market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.63. 10,439,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,810,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $71.23. 7,110,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,739. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of RH stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,970. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.51 and a 200 day moving average of $331.34. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.78. 3,164,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,853. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. 5,588,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 3.68.

