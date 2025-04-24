NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

HYBI opened at $49.19 on Thursday. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $52.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24.

Get NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF alerts:

About NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return.

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.