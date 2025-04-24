NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
HYBI opened at $49.19 on Thursday. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $52.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24.
About NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF
