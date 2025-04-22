Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,056,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350,559 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $101,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.