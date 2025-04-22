Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after buying an additional 569,699 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after acquiring an additional 890,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $452,627,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.