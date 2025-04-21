JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 4.2 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.45. 143,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $189.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $43,253.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,360 shares in the company, valued at $445,084.80. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 211.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 279.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 51,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

