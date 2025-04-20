Thematics Asset Management Sells 1,274 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research lowered Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

Wix.com stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $247.11.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

