U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

