Top Defense Stocks To Consider – April 18th

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, General Electric, RTX, Northrop Grumman, and Analog Devices are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are the shares of companies involved in the production of military equipment, technology, and other related services for government defense and security purposes. These stocks are often considered to be stable investments during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, given the consistent demand for defense products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.98.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $13.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,241. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,653,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.53.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,208,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $539.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.17.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.27. 3,341,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.66. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

