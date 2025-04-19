Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,573 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $72,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

