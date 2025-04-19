Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Jamf stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Jamf has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $780,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,340. The trade was a 13.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,375,000 after purchasing an additional 841,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

